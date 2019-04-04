Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) deployed in Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State, for educational programmes, have been told accept the terms of scholarship, as applicable to the institution, or vacate its premises.

This followed the rejection of sponsorship letters by some delegates offered admission by the university for the current academic session, on the grounds that the centralised feeding arrangement by the institution is unacceptable to them.

Part of the conditions for offer of admission to its prospective students is compulsory provision of feeding by the institution, for which the Amnesty Office agreed to pay N45, 000, monthly, for their feeding, out of N70, 000 entitled to each delegate as In-Training Allowance (ITA).

Consequently, delegates of the Amnesty Programme on sponsorship at Admiralty University would receive N25, 000 monthly; being balance on their ITA, along with other entitlements.

“However, despite communicating and clarifying the development to our delegates at the institution, during an orientation, some of them decided not to accept the sponsorship letters offered them by the Amnesty Programme.

“The Amnesty Office hereby advises its delegates at Admiralty University opposed to the institution’s feeding policy and rejected the sponsorship letters to vacate the school premises and apply in writing to the Presidential Amnesty Programme for redeployment to other universities for the next academic session.

“We wish to emphasise that deployment for the 2018/19 academic session has elapsed in the Presidential Amnesty Programme and redeployment to other institutions is not feasible presently. While payment would be processed on acceptance of terms of scholarship by delegates at Admiralty University, those who rejected the offer are to vacate the school premises, without further delay, and shall not be entitled to any payment. Amnesty Programme delegates deployed in the institution for the current academic session have a window of seven days with effect from April 3-10, to take a position on this issue, by accepting or declining the offer of sponsorship,” Special Assistant (Media), Murphy Ganagana, to the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator,Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said in a statement, yesterday.