Rita Okoye

Fast rising singer, Europe-Ockiya Victory popularly known as Paparazeal has just dropped his debut single titled, ‘Sunita’.

The Lagos based Delta State artiste revealed that he is ready to take over the Entertainment /showbiz scene with his unique talents.

The multi-talented act who adores veterans in the Afro-beat scene; Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Wzkid and other foreign artiste, maintained that their lifestyles and mentorship played major inspirational roles in his craft.

While speaking on what inspired his latest project, Paparazeal said: “Sunita was inspired by a girl I like, but that’s not her name, it also informs listeners that nothing can hinder one from achieving success as long as there’s dedication. Also we should all disregard negativity and be a goal getter.”

Paparazeal is managed by Olummodeji O Emmanuel better known as Mr Dre.

While Sunita is already trending on the Nigerian music scene and also available on all musical platforms worldwide.