Afrobeats sensation, Ridhwan Babatunde Shittu popularly known as PapaRaZzle, is a force to reckon with in the world of music.

Since his debut, the widely travelled singer/songwriter has been pushing the frontier of African culture with his songs and music videos. As an Afrocentric artiste, he has consistently rocked African fabric both on stage and in his visuals. Indeed, his artistry reflects in the quality of his music and performances. Some of his visuals were shot on location in Toronto-Canada, New York-USA, Munich-Germany and Lagos, Nigeria.

From 2017 till date, PapaRaZzle has independently released over 15 singles, some of which made it to the iTunes and Apple Music world charts in various countries. In July 2021, one of his songs, PYG, peaked at No. 9 on iTunes world chart in Canada.

Aside his songs garnering over a million streams across all digital platforms, PapaRaZzle’s single, Complete Me was well received by people around the world. It was well received to the extent that people danced and made videos of it including popular dancer and social media sensation, Afrobysara whose dance video of the song attracted over 400,000 views on Instagram alone.

Now, the teeming fans of PapaRaZzle are in for a swell time, as he’s set to dazzle them with a new 2-song project titled, Sip On It and Thank You. According to him, the songs have all the elements of Afropop and like some of his previous works, will turn out to be chartbusters. “My new 2-song project titled, Sip On It and Thank You will be released in February. I’ve put everything I got into the project. And I can assure my fans that they will fall in love with the songs. The sounds are a mix of soulful vocals and rhythmic instrumentation,” he stated.

On the inspiration behind his music, the talented musician said: “My music is inspired by my personal experiences. My songs promote love, passion and self-awareness.”

