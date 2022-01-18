From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced its special Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) training programme with 400 ex-agitators.

The Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) sent the pioneer delegates to the Bradama International Skills Work Limited in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Dikio, who inaugurated the programme on Monday, said the deployment was in line with the promise he made to the ex-agitators in the new year.

Dikio in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Neotaobase Egbe, urged the beneficiaries to see it as another privileged opportunity to create a future of economic prosperity for themselves.

He explained that the TEM scheme was a well-thought-out training model which would equip the beneficiaries with the necessary skills and provide a sustainable means of livelihood for them.

Dikio, who challenged the delegates to avoid any conduct that would derail their participation in the seven-month training programme, restated his commitment to bringing sustained peace and economic prosperity to the region.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Earlier in his remarks, PAP’s Head of Reintegration, Alfred Kemepado, said there were numerous employment opportunities for persons found worthy in character and learning after the training.

Kemepado explained that while some of the beneficiaries would be employed at the Bradama International Skills Work Limited as part of the TEM agreement, others would have the opportunity to work in multinational companies.

On his part, the Managing Director of Bradama International Skills Work Limited, Bibopere Ajube (alias Shoot-at-Sight), urged the trainees to be inspired by his success story and strive to be better than him.

Ajube said: “If you don’t work hard you can’t achieve anything. So, make up your mind today that you will make it. Look at me, I took a decision to succeed and look at where I am today. Always think of your children, what are you offering your children for their lives to be better”?

While commending Dikio for the idea of the TEM, the former warlord warned the delegates to desist from forming cliques and cabals that would be inimical to their success during the training.

The seven months training will cover four faculties of building, Electrical/Solar Inverter Installation, Mechanical and General Studies.