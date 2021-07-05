From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) has disclosed that henceforth PAP’s scholarship scheme will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

According to Dikio, the decision to rejig the scholarship scheme by prioritising the four courses was taken to align the manpower needs of the Niger Delta to the world’s present realities.

Dikio who disclosed this over the weekend he visited the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at its headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State harped on the need to produce a regional manpower that would compete favourably anywhere in the world and within the country.

“We are rejigging our scholarship scheme and we want to focus on the STEM courses of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics because that is where the world is going.

“That is not to say that the humanities are not important. But as a matter of urgency and priority for us in the Niger Delta, we have to produce the manpower that is required to compete very favourably”.

The amnesty boss stated that the Niger Delta must field its first 11 to compete with other ethnic nationalities in the country, adding that to achieve quality education for scholarship beneficiaries; he carried out a survey of the type of schools scholars were sent to in the past by the amnesty office.

Dikio said the survey revealed that only two of the schools out of all the universities patronised by PAP belonged to the first 100 universities, describing the discovery as unacceptable especially considering the amount of money spent on the scheme.

He said: “When I came on board, I saw quite a lot of misapplications of human and material resources and so we started asking question: are we getting the best for our people?

“For example, when we carried out a survey of the universities we send our beneficiaries to, only two came within the first 100. So, if the likes of our heroes like Isaac Boro went to the best schools in Nigeria, how come we are paying good money to send our children to poor schools?”

The amnesty boss further said PAP’s masters’ degree scholarship scheme would be focused on raising people that possessed the skills to belong to “the boardroom” and participate effectively in decision-making.

He said it was time the region embraced the principles of strategic communication and shun restivesness that took them away from the decision-making process.

