Paul Erewuba

With the 2019 National trials concluded in Lagos, the Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation said their focus is to ensure that Nigerian athletes qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan with the aim of winning laurels for the country.

President of the Federation. Hon. Amobi Chikwendu stated this while addressing the athletes at the end of the two-day selection trials held at the main bowl of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos where team Nigeria athletes to the World Para-Athletics Grand Prix holding from June 24-July 1, 2019 in Tunis, Tunisia were selected.

Chilkwendu commended the athletes for putting up brilliant performance which accounted for the improved slandered recorded in this year’s championship which got to show that the athletes are fully set for the continental showdown in North Afrrca.

Despite challenge being posed by the scarcity of fund which has been hindering the Federation from carrying out its programmes as planned, the president charged the athletes to continue to put in their best by training hard and assured them of more qualifiers ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

These include the two world championships in France and Dubai coming up in November, 2019 and the Africa Para Games holding in Morocco in January which are all Tokyo 2020 qualifiers.

Since the Federation needs fund to attend all these qualifers, Chikwendu appealed to the the ministry of Sports, Corporate organisations and well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the Federation by contributing funds to help the Nigeria athletes achieve their dream of winning laurels for the country.