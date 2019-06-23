After a weeklong rigorous camping and training exercise in Lagos, the Team Nigeria Para-Athletics are set to storm Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia on Tuesday for the world Para-Athletics grand prix holding in the North African enclave from June 26-July 1, 2019.

Made up five athletes and four officials, the Team, which is led by the President of Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation, Dr. Chikwendu Amobi, also include the Secretary General M, Bidemi-BRT Opolo, and two coaches, Ojor-Stadium Peter and Hycenth Anejo.

The athletes, who are being kitted by Bina Foundation, include two men and three women who are to compete in multiple events. They are Christian Ifeanyi (men 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres T46/T47 class) and Philip Eneche ( men Shot Put/Javelin F20 class).

Others include the World , Commonwealth, Paralympic and All Africa Games women champion, Lauretta Onye ( Shot Put and Discuss, F20 class), Floral Ugwunwa ( Shot Put/ Javelin F54 class) and Uwak Uyime who specializes in women 100m and 200 metres. The team is expected to depart Nigeria on Tuesday via Turkish Airlines at 8.50 pm, Nigeria time. The Tunis World Grand Prix is also part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games qualifiers according to Dr. Chilkwendu Amobi, president, Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation.