Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation has impeached its former president, Queen Uboh, this is even as the board has elected Beijing 2008 gold medalist, Ruel Ishaku president.

Ishaku was unanimously endorsed by the federation board after Uboh was indicted for alleged fraud and serial breaches of the National Sports Federations code of governance by the five-man Investigative and Disciplinary Committee.

Uboh had been at loggerheads with both the board and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over her handling of the federation’s programmes and finances, leading to several petitions against her both to the ministry and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the setting up of an Investigative and Disciplinary Committee to investigate the petitions against her. The decision of the board to impeach Queen Uboh followed from her indictment for serial breaches of the National Sports Federation’s Code of Governance by the five-man Investigative and Disciplinary Committee headed by the immediate past chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Fred Edoreh.

The committee, which submitted her report to the board last Friday, faulted Queen Uboh for arbitrariness in the organisation of the 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup and for non-transparency and non-accountability, especially for failing to disclose sponsorship incomes and donations on various programmes of the federation to the board and for allowing the payment of funds accruing to the federation into bank accounts other than that of the federation in contravention of various provisions of the NSF’s Code of Governance.