The embattled President of the Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Uboh-Idris has been suspended by the board over series of allegations, such as unilaterally running the board, misappropriation and highhandeness.

The suspension came on the heels of the board rejection of Uboh-Idris’ purported resignation deemed not to have followed dues process making it invalid.

The board had also set up a panel to probe her fundraising activities for the just concluded Para Powerlifting World Cup, for which she was alleged to have received donations into her private banks accounts instead of the federation’s account. She is also alleged to have repeatedly withheld information from other board members about the just conluded World Cup.