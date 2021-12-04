The President of the Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Misbahu Didi, on Friday urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to include para soccer in the National Youths Games (NYG).

Didi made the call at the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of the International Disabled Day Para-soccer Championship which held at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

He said: “My appeal to the ministry is to help us return para soccer back to the National Sports Festival (NSF) and also include it in the NYG.

“We have football in the festival we also want to have para soccer to feature in the NSF and NYG.

“We also need sponsorships which have been the key to the success of every sporting organisation because as a federation, without support or sponsorship, it will be difficult for us to organise any events.

“I am also calling on the ministry to please and please to continue to supporting the Para-soccer sports Federation specially with subvention we can continue to engage our athletes for better and better performance in the future,“ he said.

He noted that the championship was organised to mark and to celebrate the International Day of Persons Living with the Disabilities.

“I thank the National Commission for supporting us and also encouraging us to organise this event.

“We are going to organise many national competitions next year, in partnership with the National Commission for Person with Disabilities,” he said.

He sought government’s intervention in other areas to enhance the development of the sport in the country.

“We want government intervention in many areas, especially in the education of the athletes because after sports, players need to be educated.

He also urged that commission to assist the athletes to get support from corporate bodies, national and international groups.

“The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities have promised to give us 100 health insurance covers for the athletes ,” he disclosed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), in collaboration with the commission, organised the first edition of the championship.

Tagged “ABUJA 2021“, the aim of the celebration was to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of people with disabilities.

It also sought to increase awareness of the gains to be derived from the integration of people with disabilities in every aspect of the society’s political, social, economic and cultural life. (NAN)

