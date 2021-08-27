Team Nigeria’s para Table Tennis duo, Tajudeen Agunbiade and Ahmed Koleosho have qualified for the quarter finals of their respective events.

Both ping pongers showed grit and determination to displace their opponents and brighten their chances of picking a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Tajudeen Agunbiade dug deep to edge out his difficult Chinese counterpart 3-2 in the Men’s Singles Table Tennis preliminaries while Ahmed Koleosho, another highly rated Team Nigeria entrant had a smoother ride beating his Ukrainian rival 3-1 to book his spot in the quarter finals.