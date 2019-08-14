The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced, yesterday, that Para Table Tennis is included in the programme of events at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Para table tennis is set to shine at the Commonwealth Games after the sport was confirmed to feature at Birmingham 2022 alongside Women’s T20 Cricket and Beach Volleyball.

This would be the biggest ever Para sport programme at a Commonwealth Games, with eight Para disciplines now confirmed for the multi-sport competition, helping to further the diversity of the Games, while continuing to raise the profile of Para Table Tennis around the world.

The sport had enjoyed a dramatic growth in participation numbers in recent times with over 2000 athletes currently active globally, representing more than 100 different countries.

Moreover, Para Table Tennis boasts a proud history as one of the founder of paralympic games disciplines, having been included among eight sports at the first ever event held in Rome in 1960, and its rich tradition with the games will be further strengthened at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 events. Now, inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – which takes place from July 27 to August 7, 2022 – will ensure that the sport features among the world’s most prestigious events, further increasing its exposure and appeal in key growth territories.

“The ITTF is delighted to learn that the Commonwealth Games Federation has accepted the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee’s recommendation for the inclusion of Para Table Tennis. We wish to acknowledge the invaluable assistance of Table Tennis England in preparing the submission.