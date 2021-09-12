By Christy Anyanwu

Several notable former beauty queens and celebrity fashionistas set the runway on fire with panache and glitz as they strutted at a glamorous even to mark 30 years of elegant couture produced by Ade Bakare, one of Nigeria’s internationally respected fashion designers.

Among the select galaxy of style icons who rocked the design were former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi, Haffner, Jumoke Owoyeye, Gogo Yusuff, Aduke Gomez, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Towun Candido-Johnson, Funmilayo Marinho, Tundun Tejuosho,,Eriye Onagoruwa and Adekemi Adewunmi.

The tony event which showcased Bakare’s designs for the 2021 Collection of the Ade Bakare Couture label was held at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi,

The renowned designer in his brief remarks explained that the 30th anniversary celebration was organised as his own way of enabling the younger generation of designers to appreciate the fact that it takes time to build any business and also make them understand that the notion of overnight success especially in this age of celebrity culture and instant success is a smoke screen.

In line with this desire, the label had in June organised a fashion design seminar for young and upcoming designers in Lagos.

