Desirous to recreate life activities in Lagos and make people value life, Paradise Foreshore Estate, has launched in Lagos a pristine waterfront living experience for people who value security, comfort, serenity and impeccable smart home designs.

During the in Lagos attended by the crème de la crème in the Nigerian real estate sector and beyond, Paradise Foreshore Estate located opposite the popular Victoria Garden City waterfront unveiled a masterplan 3D modelling urban settlement.

Paradise Foreshore Estate is designed in compliance with the Lagos State Government smart city policy boasting of a smart entry and exit system, security, regular electricity with back-up solar energy, good roads network, gym, sporting facilities and jetty services for crisscrossing the sprawling waterfront.

According to Christiana Kanu, Managing Director of Property Crew, developers of Paradise Foreshore Estate, the estate is designed to cater for Nigerians yearning for a smart home that ticked all the boxes of luxury, security and affordability.

She said, “We are always interested in ensuring that our home owners get beyond the value of their property. Paradise Foreshore Estate ticked all the boxes of proper title documentation of certificate of occupancy, luxury, security and serenity of a waterfront that will give home owners unrivaled comfort.

“The location and facilities as designed in the Paradise Foreshore Estate guarantees 100 percent relaxation and comfort taking into cognizance the stressful nature of the Lagos society,” Kanu explained.

