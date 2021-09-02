Paralex Logistics Limited, an information and communication technology (ICT) managed logistics company, is set to launch its mobile app platform which encompasses its service portfolio to businesses and individuals for optimal satisfaction and gains.

The web base is already launched while the app introduction is slated for September 7.

Deputy General Manager of the company, Zainab Lawal Akapo, disclosed that the company, which will deploy its services in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano in the first rollout, leverages modern technology as a paralegal and a logistics service platform, with a broad range of services which include litigation, logistics, legal assistance, bail bond, virtual court, webinar and cloud storage.

She further added that the mobile app on-the-go offers end-users access to legal services from accredited lawyers and law firms, communication services; a trusted link to regulatory services, public sector contacts, and other institutional and private entities.

Essentially, Paralex Logistics is set to reduce the stress associated with legal practice and related logistics issues.

Its cloud services enable end-users to work on documents from different devices picking up from where they left off, thus providing the best satisfaction, improved business productivity as well as other economic and social benefits. With a team of skilled and dedicated personnel, Paralex Logistics ensures that individuals and corporate organisations have access to legal assistance, to get value for their money and enhance access to logistics of legal processes through the use of leading-edge ICT solutions for exceptional services in the industry it operates.

Its unique features for logistics delivery include package security, real-time online tracking of parcel movement till the last mile by both sender and receiver, delivery alerts to the sender by email report and SMS, cashless and robustly secured payment system with debit/credit card, bank transfer or wallet, etc.

It has free and subscribed users which come with added services. Also, there is a 10 % discount for all subscribed users on all logistics orders. The on-the-go mobile app is due for launch soon, while information about its services can be accessed on the company’s website, www.paralexlogistics.com; on Instagram: Paralex logistics limited and Facebook: Paralex logistics limited.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.