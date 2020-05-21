The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned former Paralympic champion, Para powerlifter, Esther Onyema for four years after she committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The Nigerian, who won gold at London 2012 in the women’s 48kg, returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided on 28 January 2019, after competing at the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Competition in Nigeria.

The substance was 19-norandrosterone. This is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List under the class S1.1B Endogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and their Metabolites and isomers.

Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not, the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a result of her violation, Onyema would be ineligible for competition for four years from May 3, 2019 to May 2, 2023.

She had also been stripped of the gold medal, which she won in the women’s 55kg competition in Lagos, together with any points and laurels.

A statement from the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) read: ”As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels.