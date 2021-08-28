Team Nigeria’s Ijomah Kingsley who participated in Heat 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway Stadium has qualified for the next stage of his event in rowing.

Kingsley wasted no time to register his presence in the event in 11.50.87s, which was good enough to see him through to the next stage of the paralympics rowing event.

Speaking with newsmen after his qualification, an elated Ijomah Kingsley said, “Participating in the Paralympics is an honour for me, for the first time I held my own in a event of this magnitude. I will give my best so I can achieve a better result in the next stage. I am looking forward to qualifying for the final on Sunday.”