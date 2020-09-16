The Paramount Ruler of Bakassi Local Government Area and Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers Council, Etiyin Okon-Edet, has pledged his support and cooperation for the incoming Vice Chancellor elect of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi.

Okon-Edet, who received the VC elect in his palace on Wednesday in Calabar, congratulated her for breaking the jinx of becoming the first female to be elected to head the 45-year-old institution.

He said that Obi’s emergence would stabilise the University system by way of promoting academic excellence and research.

“I want to tell you today that your victory is widely celebrated. The university system deserves the best hands and I know that you will deliver.

“We will support you because we don’t want anyone to distract you as a woman. I urge you to raise the institution higher when you assume office, on Dec 1, 2020.

“I want you to put God first in the administration of the institution and be fair to all,” he said.

The Paramount Ruler, who noted that the VC elect always appear in traditional attires, presented her with some “wrappers” as a gift for visiting his palace.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler elect of Calabar Municipality, Ndidem Eta Bassey-Eteta III, said he was happy to receive the VC elect in his palace.

According to Bassey-Eteta, he received the news of the emergence of Obi with joy, adding that Calabar Municipality will continue to promote a peaceful environment for the institution to thrive.

Speaking earlier, Obi assured the Paramount Rulers of her desire to improve the quality of academic activities in the institution, adding that she will run an all inclusive administration.

The VC elect also visited the State Security Adviser, South, to Gov. Ben Ayade, Mr Ani Esin in his office, where she commended the Security Adviser for his laudable steps in fighting all forms of criminality in Southern Senatorial District.

Responding, Mr Ani Esin congratulated the VC elect for her victory, assuring her that his office would work closely with the University in maintaining peace and order.

He maintained that the collaboration will foster a cordial working relationship in checking all cases of insecurity within the university community.

The VC elect also visited the Department of State Service where she solicited their support in the area of security and surveillance within the university community. (NAN)