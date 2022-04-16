By Vincent Kalu, Tunde Thomas, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Lukman Olabiyi
Some prominent Nigerians, including senior lawyers, and a major civil society group have expressed concerns over the propriety of the Federal government’s pardon granted former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye; and ex-Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, imprisoned for stealing N1.16 billion and N1.6 billion respectively.
The two were among the 159 convicts pardoned this week by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Chief Frank Kokori, former General Secretary of The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and eminent lawyer insisted the pardon was morally wrong and places a big question mark on the President’s avowed war against corruption.
But Itse Sagay and other SANs interviewed by Saturday Sun said the pardon was within the constitutional powers of the president.
In his reaction, Executive Director of CISLAC and Head of Transparency International Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the pardon as political settlement and a major setback to the nation’s progress and achievements in the war against corruption. He added that it would only go to validate the public perception of the administration’s fight against corruption in the country, as something partial and lopsided.
Rafsanjani said: “More importantly, we recall the huge financial resource, funded by taxpayers’ money committed in the process of investigation and conviction of the pardoned individuals, even when thousands of common Nigerians are abandoned in jails awaiting trial for trivial offences.
“We sincerely hope that the processes and objectives of such Presidential pardon will be re-examined and made transparent to avoid bad precedence, especially as the nation moves towards political transition in the 2023 general elections. We also call for the extension of such pardon to common Nigerians awaiting trial, forgotten or abandoned in jails for trivial offences across the country.”
Rights activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) said the president should free all prisoners jailed for stealing. The man who was a guest speaker at an event organised to celebrate one year anniversary of late Yinka Odumakin and the launching of Yinka Odumakin Foundation, held in Lagos, insisted that the 1999 constitution accords equal rights to all citizens. “My reaction is that all criminals, all thieves and criminals in our prisons should be released,” he said.
He argued further: “The constitution said there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender, whatever. So you cannot take out two people and leave the rest there. If the government doesn’t release others, I am going to suggest to lawyers whose clients are likely to be left in prison to go to court and challenge the discriminatory treatment meted out to their own clients. If you want to pardon your friends, you must also extend the presidential pardon to all thieves because if the big thieves are being asked to walk away, we must also extend it to others.”
Kokori said that while it is within the prerogative powers of President Buhari to grant state pardon to the two “my worry is that this government is not fighting corruption. Corruption is gradually killing the country. Under Buhari, Nigeria is getting more corrupt. He told us that he was going to fight corruption before he was elected into office but seven years after, corruption is still thriving, and one thing is that once people are not punished for corruption, it will continue to fester.’’
Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, SAN, noted that the government needs to give enough reason to prove that the duo deserved it, to avoid sending the wrong signal to the general public on its campaign against corruption.
Another SAN, Mr. Solo Akuma, said that issue of pardon is at government’s discretion and whoever deserves it could get it. He added that the two former governors must have learned their lessons during their imprisonment. Besides, according to him, pardon is another way to decongest the prison.
Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, SAN, said that he would not query the President’s action because he had more facts than anyone on why he did that.
Since the advent of Democracy over 22years ago there are teeming records of an Abused of Powers and abused of Office by all the elected office holders especially The Executive arm of Government while their Leadership style are not only Bad example of Leadership but established a barbaric political culture drives by an unpatriotic political ideology and its selfish mentality which was not compatible with democracy because its ideological mentality required total RESTRUCTURING before democracy will really be a solution to Governance in Nigeria.
Now Is the 1999 Constitution really the problem of Bad Democratic Leadership? Because those so called educated Nigerians with the strong notions that the 1999 Constitution was a Military Constitution while their unreasonable and unpatriotic agitation for New Constitution as solutions to Nigeria problems absolutely Failed to reflect that The 1999 Constitution abrogated 1979 and the preindependence and post independence Constitution, So what made it a Military Constitution?.
The agitations for New Constitution and The clamouring for True Federalism while some are calling for Restructured of Government are together manifestation of a sickness of a Society because all these unwarranted and baseless agitations are neither a Solution to Poor Democratic Leadership nor a solutions to a societal sickness nor politically redeemed Nigerians from selfish and unpatriotic Political culture but endlessly add to National Commotion and Controversy.
However If Democracy could United Americans upon their many difference as well be a solution to their socioeconomic and political problems So Why Democracy Failed in Nigeria? The characteristics of Nigeria barbaric political culture, Gives selfish priorities to Luxury and Comfort of an elected offices, Legalized What is illegal and moralised what is immoral, allowed tribal, religion and regional interest prevailed over national interest and Identity above all turned Politics to business affairs and only means to be questionably wealthy while its Mentality turned elected offices holders whom are democratically servants of the people to a semi gods where their Leadership style often gives Impression that they are doing people Favour in a manner which indicates recolonization and a slavish mentality So is this a Democracy?
These abused of office and abused of Powers in the name of pardon has been happening at States and National levels which directly violated the intention of the Constitutional provision of Prerogative of Mercy at the same time add to lawlessness and injustices in the country because the intention of the law Presumed that elected office holders are patriotic which often is otherwise So the only Democratic solutions to Nigeria problems is a total RESTRUCTURED OF POLITICAL MENTALITY IN A PATRIOTIC LEADERSHIP DIRECTION Because if there is Patriotism generally over 90% of Socioeconomic, political and security challenges would be solved while the calling or agitations for CHANGING OF LAW Which neither Changed People nor Positively Changed the Society is mere 21st century COMMOTION.