Uwaifo declared that Nigeria and other African countries having disregard for rule of law, were sitting on a keg of gun powder.

AFBA attributed various crisises rocking African countries to its disrespect for rule of law and courts order.

President of AFBA , Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, gave the advice while speaking to newsmen on the forthcoming of the conference of the bar holding in Niger Republic this weekend.

The African Bar Association (AFBA), , has urged the Federal Government to exercise caution and care in granting pardon to repentant Boko Haram insur­gents.

He called for the protection of the rule of law and the integrity of Africa judiciary system.

The group also called on the Cape Verde government to obey the rule of law and release the foreign diplomat that has been its custody since 2020.

The group president said AFBA is doing it best in tackling issues relating to human right abuse and bad governance.

He said the the bar will also be addressing the issue of good governance and discussing how to solve problem of unending crises in Africa.

“The challenge of disobedience of court order is not peculiar to only Nigeria but other African countries and the root cause is bad governance, the refusal to obey the rule of law, and inability to practice the rule of law has contributed to the crisis in Africa countries.

“The AFBA have addressed this issue before and it is very important that we let the public know it won’t be fair to keep quite when judgement of the courts are being trampled upon. Disobedience of court order is a coup deteat and we are calling on the heads of states, to know why they are silent when the institution they created is being trampled on.

“We are holding this conference to protect the integrity of Africa judiciary system. We are also calling on the Cape Verde to obey the rule of law and release the foreign diplomat that has been in her custody. We should follow the rule of law we are concerned with ensuring that the rule of law is duly followed by African leaders else

Citizen will take up arms when the government starts to violate court order and we don’t want that to happen in Africa”, he said.

Uwaifo also said the issue of terrorism will also be tackled because it’s one of the challenges facing Nigeria and other neighboring African countries .