From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has finally released the 12-year-old boy, Jubril Aliyu, who was allegedly chained by his father due to his health challenges, to his father, Mallam Umar Aliyu, after 15 months of rehabilitation, at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

Jubril’s ordeal was reported to the state government on August 10, 2020, through a non government organisation (NGO), and his issue was immediately taken over by the state government on August 14, 2020.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

While briefing newsmen during the official handing over of the boy to his father, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Dr. Aminu Halidu Bunza, explained that Jubril has been fully rehabilitated and fit to be integrated back into his family.

“When he was brought in, the child was in a pathetic situation. We were able to rehabilitate him and take good care of his health, his nutritional and mental status.

“While in Sir Yahya, Jubril was able to undergo a lot of health investigation. Various specialists from physiotherapist, child psychologists, to physiotherapists, paediatrics, neurologists and other health experts within and outside Nigeria in different fields from LUTH, UCTH Ibadan, were brought in just to ensure that he is in good health. We give glory to Allah, he is now fully rehabilitated.

“So far, today, we are returning him to his family house. I also want to assure you that this is not the end of our relationship with Jubril. There is a plan for continuity and sustainability both on his health and well-being. This hospital, weekly, will be visiting his home to know how he is doing.

“I want to announce to you here that, apart from medical support, the Kebbi state has also insured him under Kebbi State Health Insurance Scheme (KESEMA). From today onward, whatever he will need till he reaches maturity shall be taken care of by the Kebbi state.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .