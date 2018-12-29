Some fathers bribe their children so that they behave in the manner they want them to, especially in public or before friends and family members.
Kate Halim
Becoming a father seems to be a life changing moment forever. Most men do not have any actual experience of handling children but almost all assume themselves pretty qualified to be a dad.
Fathers have to understand their children and situation and then react or take care of things. However, doing this, they make mistakes. Some of the mistakes are outlined below:
Comparing your children with others
This is also one of the biggest mistakes fathers make that have long term negative outcome. No matter whether the comparison is among your own children or children in neighbourhood or of friends, it is going to affect your children adversely.
As a father, you have to remember, every child has unique strengths and talents. It is up to you how you use them and make them aware of their strengths. You belittle your children’s abilities when you keep comparing them to their mates.
Disagreeing with their spouse’s disciplinary action
It is natural that you sometimes disagree with your spouse’s action or reaction, but disagreeing with her publicly will spoil her credibility. Try to air it privately and share the child discipline role together.
Not doing household chores
Some fathers think that household chores are the responsibility of moms only. So they do not do anything when it comes to household chores. But if they do more house work, it will much easier for moms to take care of the house as well as kids. They will also get to spend some quality time with the children.
Engaging in competitive parenting
Every father wants his child to be the best and on the top. The biggest mistake is when fathers have competitive streak which can increase pressure on children.
Being confused as a father
Don’t try to get your child’s approval for certain disciplinary actions. Many fathers make this mistake which later comes back to haunt them. Keep in mind that you are the father and your word should be final and non-negotiable on any disciplinary matter. Set the rules and stick to them.
Losing your temper all the time
There is no doubt that children at times make you crazy, but on the other hand one of the biggest mistake dads make is losing their temper all the time and at wrong times. Just keep in mind that you should never discipline your children when you are angry. You might injure them.
Inconsistency in setting rules
Some fathers discipline their children in an inconsistent manner. It is better to have certain set of rules which should be made clear to your children and you along with your spouse should also keep in mind and follow accordingly.
Using bribes
Instead of doing this, fathers should remind their child how good it feels when they behave in well-mannered ways in front of others.
