Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Husband, wife and their two children have reportedly died after a guinea corn flour meal at Danko Chiefdom village in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the four family members developed stomach ache and died after they ate the meal prepared from guinea corn flour.

Jeremiah Audu told newsmen, yesterday, that the family, on the day of the incident, bought the guinea corn flour at the market in Mahuta area.

“We didn’t know that was what they ate. We were only attracted by the screams from their apartment. When we went to see what was happening, we met the four of them groaning in pains on the floor. Before we could help them, the wife and two children died.”

The man was rushed to the general hospital in Mahuta but died before he could be attended to.

“Before he died, he told us that the family ate from a guinea corn flour they bought from the market and they all started to feel uncomfortable after the meal.”

Audu disclosed that the death of the four family members threw the community into confusion on sallah day.

“Everyone in the village was terrified by their death. We were shocked because it was sudden and unexpected,” he lamented.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said: “Yes, it happened, the husband, wife and two children died.”