From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the high rate of societal ills, parents have been advised to wake up to their responsibilities of raising their children rather than shifting the bulk of their roles to teachers and caregivers.

The counsel was given by the Head of School, Softnet Technology Academy, Bulus Martin Luther, yesterday, in Abuja at an event marking this year’s Children’s Day.

Luther also called on the Ministry of Education to review curriculum of higher institutions in order for it to address contemporary challenges.

He said: “It is said that charity begins at home. There is a need for parents to wake up to their responsibilities. I see that a lot of parents have hands off and relegated their duties to teachers.

“So, if parents should wake up to their responsibilities and teach their children sex education and all that they need to know our society will be a better place.

“The advent of western education brought development and advancement. But of recent, we seen that there is a decline in the educational system.

“This is what gave birthday to Softnet Technology Academy to bridge the gap. My advice to the government is to ensure that the teachers are well taken care of and the educational system should be well organised.

“The curriculum should be worked upon. You can see that our students in the higher institutions are on strike which is not healthy to the system. My advice to the government is that it should take of the educational system.”

In addition, he called on all states government to domesticate the Child Rights Act for the benefit of the society.

“Child Rights Act should be taken seriously. I will advise those states that are yet to domesticate it to do so. Because every child has right to education.

“They should not deprive any child from being educated. Softnet Technology Academy is the first technologically inclined institution.

“You can see that we have half-baked graduates out there with paper qualification without adequate skills and technical know-how.

“That is why the school emerge so that we can train, develop and build our children from the cradle in technology. We need technology for the development of the country,” he said.

Speaking on the essence of the event, he said: “The event is all about cultural day. It is an event were we display all our cultural heritage.

“This is our maiden edition since the school began last year in September. We are featuring the three major languages in Nigeria; Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and including one of the Gbagyi culture.”

Meanwhile, the Proprietor of Softnet Technology Academy, Patrick Chukwuma, who spoke on the vision and mission of the school said: “I see vision for quality education. I have passion for the desire for technology in a rural Community like Kobi and other communities around Abuja.

“The vision is to bring quality schools of technology to people at the grassroot and also grow talent.”

