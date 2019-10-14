The Government of Oyo State has announced that it was pleased to discover that measures taken thus far in the implementation of the free education policy have started yielding fruits.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa made available to newsmen on Monday indicated that the huge number of parents applying to register their wards in the state’s public primary and secondary schools is clear evidence that the free education policy of the administration is well received by the people.

“We are particularly pleased that a number of parents have been besieging the Oyo State Ministry of Education in the past few weeks to make inquiries on steps to be taken to transfer their wards from private schools to public schools.

“The huge turnout of parents and guardians seeking transfer for their wards to our public schools in view of the free education policy of Governor Makinde’s administration, has, therefore, necessitated the introduction of some administrative measures which are meant to control admission and safeguard illegality in the admission process.

Some costs have, therefore, been introduced to offset administration procedures as approved by the administration.

“The cost of obtaining forms for transfer of pupils/students to Oyo State public schools are stated as follows:

i. Inter-state: from major cities across the country including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt-N15,000

ii. Other states of the federation-N10,000

iii. Those seeking transfer from within Oyo State – N7,500.00

iv. Transfer from outside Nigeria-N20,000.00

The statement further read: “As we have started before now, the policy of the state government is to promote free education in line with its desire to uplift the standards and enhance excellence in educational pursuits.

“In line with the current administration’s four-point service agenda, Education, Health, Security and Economic expansion via agriculture value chain have been so designated as the major pillars. The administration hereby assures the people of its commitment to implement the agenda for the good of all in Oyo State.

“Let us also place on record that the decision to implement the charges listed above is not aimed at constraining the people, but to ensure standardization in the process of transferring pupils and students from private to public schools.”