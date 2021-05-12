Parents of students of Federal Government College, Nise, Anambra State have petitioned Minister of Education over the deplorable state of infrastructure in the school.

The parents, in a letter tagged: ‘Save Our Soul’ and signed by Kenenna Obiatuegwu, called on the minister to look into the deplorable and unbearable condition that the children are forced to live in and save the children from untimely deaths.

The letter, which was also copied to the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Education and senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife read:

“Our children are presently living in an overcrowded hostels with maggot-infested overflowing toilets. The Principal, Ekumankama, defiantly refused to improve these children’s living conditions despite the resources channelled in by the PTA.

“She rather diverted the school’s funds for the building of her magnificent duplex of residence.

“Our children are malnourished due to very poor feeding in the school despite support with provisions by the parents, and these happen under the principal’s watch. What the school management does is, if they are supposed to cook three bags of rice for the students, they will rather prepare one and half bag.

“The food becomes too small for over 2,000 students to share, so what the potters do is, they denied students who came to dining hall some minutes late food, with this inhumane treatment meted on the children, they will cover for the short-fall. The remaining one and half bag of rice, will be shared between the principal and potters.

“The hostels and dining of these children are worst than prison. They are so overcrowded with a population of about 2,200 students.

“Indiscipline is on the rise. The reason is not far-fetched, when students are not disciplined when they misbehave, rather their parents are asked to pay money.

“The clinic where the children are taken to when they are sick, lacks basic life-saving equipment.”