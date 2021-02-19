From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Some parents in Ekiti State have expressed disappointment over the closure of a private Nursery and Primary School by officials of the Ekiti State Revenue Service and prevented pupils from leaving for their homes after closing at evening time.

The operatives of the revenue service were said to have sealed off the school, on Wednesday, for alleged tax evasion.

A video clip, which went viral on social media platforms, on Thursday, had given a pictorial evidence of how the main gate of the school located at Basiri area of Ado-Ekiti was sealed off, with children left inside the school till dusk after they had closed at 3.30pm.

It was alleged in the video that parents had to wait at the gate till evening before the gate was forcefully opened.

One of the parents who spoke in the video, said it was sad that the pupils could not leave the school up till very late hours on Wednesday.

She said: “Parents who came could not take their kids home because the gate was locked. Till the time that video was recorded, no food, no water for the kids.

“Imagine making these children to go through this kind of harrowing experience”.

But Dispelling the insinuation that the government was involved, the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akin Omole, said the government of Dr Kayode Fayemi is a lover of children and would not involve in such a brigandage.

Omole, in a statement said: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to a viral video alleging that enforcement officers of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service sealed off a private school, with children inside.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are being investigated and a comprehensive statement will be issued once concluded. At this material time, the referenced school has been visited and the state government can confirm that it is untrue that children are being held.

“Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation which will be made public very soon, the government assures the public that it is totally unacceptable for children to be maltreated in any way in Ekiti State, and government would not condone such.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration has been consistent in the fight against discrimination of any kind, and remains committed to ensuring schools are safe places for learning and moral instruction.”