Some parents and students have lauded the Enugu State government over the school radio programme, organised by the state’s Ministry of Education to continue teaching in the state.

The parents and students, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, expressed joy over the development.

Mrs Ngozi Obi, a resident of Agbani Road, said the state government had shown its seriousness in providing quality education to its students and pupils.

“My child, who is in Igbariam Primary School, Achara Lay-out has been participating in the school-on-air programme and it has been helpful, as she is not lagging behind academically,” Obi said.

Another parent, Mrs Ada Udochukwu, said that the classroom on air programme and the participation of her children had reduced the effect of the school closure in her family.

Mrs Uche Muoma, a resident of Amechi, expressed joy, noting that the disruption of her children schools’ academic activities by the Coronavirus lockdown had been restored by the on-air-teaching programme in the state.

“The radio school programme is cheaper for all families as radio does not compulsorily require electricity to function,” Muoma said.

Some students also said in spite of the school closure, they were not lagging behind academically as a result of the radio programme.

Master Ifenna Agu, a student of Union Boys Secondary School, Enugu, thanked the state government for initiating the programme.

He said that it would make him to remain focused on his studies.

Miss Chikodili Umeh, a student of Queens School, Enugu, said despite her lateness in joining, she had learnt a lot from the teachers assigned to teach on the radio programme.

A pupil of God’s Care Nursery and Primary School, Achara-Layout, Onyekachi Agu, told NAN that her mother always prepared her for the programme, which was on from 11am to noon, Monday to Friday.

NAN reports that Enugu State joined the list of states in Nigeria to introduce educational radio programme for students on April 14.

For the pupils, the programme began on April 21, to help them in their academics during the lockdown.(NAN)