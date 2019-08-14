Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Husband, wife and their two children have been reportedly dead at Danko chiefdom village in Danko-Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the four family members suddenly developed stomach ache and died after they ate the meal prepared from guinea corn flour.

A reliable source who identified himself as Jeremiah Audu while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday claimed that the family on the day of the incident bought the guinea corn flour at the market in Mahuta area of the local government and prepare it for their meal at home.

According to him; “We didn’t know that was what they ate. We were only attracted by the screams coming from their apartment and when we went to see what was happening, we met the four of them, husband, wife and their two children moaning in pains on the ground but before we could help them, the wife and two children died”, the local said.

He explained further that they rushed the husband to General Hospital at Mahuta who was still groaning in pains stressed that ” he also died before he could be attended to.

“Before he died, he told us that the family ate from a guinea corn flour they bought from the market and they all started to feel uncomfortable after the meal”, Audu disclosed.

He stated that the death of the four family members threw the community into confusion on Sallah day.

“Everyone in the village was terrified by their death. We were shocked because it was sudden and unexpected”, he lamented.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident to our correspondent saying that; “Yes it happened, the husband, wife and two children died”, he said.