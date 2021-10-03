Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Banji Oladapo has called on the various sports federations in the country to commence preparations immediately for the next Olympic Games tagged Par- is 2004.

Speaking at the Sports Centre Awareness Forum Lecture and Awards held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Banex Hotel in Lagos, Oladapo noted that most federations take for granted qualification events that they are to take advantage off and wait until it is late.

“While Nigerians always look forward to seeing her athletes winning medals at major events like the Olympic Games, most federations don’t take advantage of qualification events immediately after the Games. They leave it till late waiting for the Africa Games to begin preparations.