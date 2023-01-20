By Monica Iheakam

Commonwealth gold medalist and former world champion Odunayo Adekuoroye has added another feather to her caps.

The Ondo state born African champion has joined Wayland Baptist University in the United States of America as an assistant wrestling coach.

Adekuoroye via her Facebook page made the announcement, adding that the decision will aid in her quest for an olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“As a high performing wrestler and Athlete with the goal of adding the Paris 2024 Olympic to my cabinet,I often ask myself the futuristic question “Odunayo” what next?

“How do I pass on my skills, experience and expertise to the next generation? While I was still pondering on these things, Wayland Baptist University gave me an offer that will help me accomplish my goals and ambition. “I can remain a high performing Wrestler and at the same time be a coach to guide the younger ones at their prestigious Citadel of learning.

“I have embraced the golden opportunity of working as an Assistant Wrestling Coach at Wayland Baptist University USA. It offers me an opportunity to grow as an active and competing wrestler and at the same time be a part of the growth and development of the next generation of amazing athletes and world record breakers.”