By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria track and field athletes as well as their contemporaries all over the world may compete on the streets of France at Olympics.

This development may come to fruition as World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe, has expressed interest in conducting athletics events outside the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to insidethegames, Coe is already in discussion with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paris 2024 President, Tony Estanguet and chief executive Étienne Thobois of the possibility of moving athletics events to the streets.

It was gathered that Coe said the idea of taking the sport to the streets would increase its exposure as well as afford people who cannot afford tickets to the stadium the opportunity of being part of the sport.

“I sincerely believe that we must do more to democratise the sport,” Coe said.

“I know it poses challenges, in terms of security, costs, but it is completely in line with the IOC’s vision to broaden the impact of sport.”

“It cannot be limited to a handful of people who can afford to buy tickets or who are lucky in a draw.