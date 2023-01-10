By Monica Iheakam

Olympic medalist, Ese Brume will start her quest for the defense of her Tokyo 2020 bronze medal at the Stade de France the Paris 2024 Olympic Games gets underway.

World Athletics on Monday released the time table for all the track and field events for the 2024 Games.

Brume recorded a 6.97 metres jump in the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to win her first Olympic medal and Nigeria’s first at the Olympic Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist placed fifth at the Rio Games in 2016 with 6.81 had to settle for bronze because her second best effort of 6.67m was inferior to Reese’s 6.81m.Pris

According to the timetable from World Athletics and spread over 11 days, athletics action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start with the 20km race walk events on Thursday 1 August, and end with the women’s marathon on the final day of the Games, Sunday 11 August.

In between, track and field competition will take place during 17 sessions at the Stade de France. All track and field finals will be held in the evening sessions, while the road events will take place in the mornings on four different days.