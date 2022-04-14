The journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics has begun for eight Nigerian athletes captured in the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme.

100 metres hurdler and reigning Commonwealth gold medallist, Oluwatobiloba Amusan who also won the 100m Hurdles title at the Diamond League and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume, headline the list.

Other star athletes on the Scholarship list include, Aruna Quadri who has shot himself into reckoning as the first African Table Tennis player to play in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and recently became the first African player to reach the semi-final of the World Table Tennis star contender championship in Qatar.

The list also has Imaobong Uko (Athletics) and Offiong Edem (Table Tennis).

Under the scholarship scheme, the athletes will receive monthly payment until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on Friday, July 26, 2024 and ends on Sunday August 11.

Also on the list are two of Nigeria’s best female Wrestlers, Olympic Silver medallist, Blessing Oborodudu and Freestyle sensation, Adekuruoye Odunayo and Taekwondo star, Elizabeth Anyanacho.