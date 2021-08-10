From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia High Court sitting at Omoba presided by Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha has restrained the state House of Assembly and its ad-hoc committee from inviting or investigating former commissioner of finance, Obinna Oriaku, over Abia State N22.4billion Paris Club refund.

Justice Zik-Ikeorha gave the ruling after careful perusal of the motion paper and accompanying statement filled pursuant to Order 40 Rule 3 (2) (a) of the Abia State High Court, and having considered the facts of the application, the applicants counsel’s written address and after hearing the applicant’s counsel, C.C Uhuaba pray the court for leave to apply for judicial review. The judgerestrained Abia Assembly and its ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the N22billion Abia States share of the Paris Club Refund from inviting or extending further invitation to the applicant and/or any proceeding related to the pubic enquiry on issues connected, arising and/or related which is the subject matter of the pending suits.

The judge ruled: “An order directing that leave be and is hereby granted the applicant to apply for an order of judicial review by way of prohibition to wit: prohibiting the Respondent and it’s ad-hoc committee set up for the investigation of the N22 billion Abia State’s share of the Paris Club refund, from inviting or extending further invitation to the applicant and/or any proceeding related to the public inquiry.

“Another order directing that the leave thus granted, shall operate as a stay of all proceedings before the Respondent ad-hoc committee, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The judge granted the applicant 14 days to serve the respondent the Motion on Notice and fixed hearing on the substantive suit for a later date.

