The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had earlier cautioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government against going ahead with the planned payment of the sum of $418 million to some individuals and organisations for the roles they played in the Paris Club refund received by the federal government.
The governors have also warned all chief executives/managing directors and chief compliance officers of Nigeria’s commercial banks against implementing the directives to pay the said sum to the affected parties.
President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have approved the payment of the controversial $418million in Paris Club refund-related judgment debts to six creditors, without considering the governors’ calls for a forensic audit into the claims of the creditors.
Following Buhari’s approval, the Federal Ministry of Finance was also said to have directed the Debt Management Office (DMO) to commence issuance of promissory notes to the creditors, as approved by the president.
But the NGF, in the warning letter to the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; and the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, questioned the rationale behind the payment of the alleged debt to the said consultants and contractors. The governors argued that the said payment is already an issue of litigation.
The governors in the “Caveat” letter dated Friday, September 3, 2021, also wondered why the federal government was in a rush to make such payment to individuals at a time when both the federal and state governments need funds for provisions of critical infrastructure for the people.
