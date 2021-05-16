From Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is set for a four-day official visit to Paris, to attend the first African Finance Summit which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.
During the visit, President Buhari will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines.
Before returning to Nigeria, Buhari will meet with some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.
Meanwhile, President Buhari and his Turkish counterpart, Tecep Tayyep Erdoğan, held a telephone discussion
on how to build stronger economic ties between Nigeria and Turkey.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that the two leaders had fruitful discussions, with the Nigerian leader expressing satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between the two countries and called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast.
