Park Vega Water Park has continued to attract more accolades from within and outside the country. The most recent appreciation came from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) whose Membership Coordinator, Ignace Woinin, paid the park a visit.

The IAAPA executive gave kudos to the management on the landmark construction of the largest water park in the African sub-region.

“We are impressed by your dedication to pioneering the attraction industry in Western Africa,” Woinin stated.

The amusement park has also generated a buzz in Agbor, its host community. Indigenes of the community where the waterpark is situated have in the past few weeks paid unscheduled courtesy visits to the Park Vega Water Park facility to see for themselves the status of work and extend their appreciation to the management for the community-empowering project.

Dr Emmanuel Tibi, who spoke on behalf of the community, said: “We are happy that this project was sited in our community and we thank Park Vega Water Park for this initiative. For our immediate community, for Agbor Kingdom, for Ika South, for Delta State, and Nigeria, this is a great investment. This type of investment opens up the economy of a community and the country as a whole.”

He expressed hope that the facility will attract people from across the globe to Nigeria.

“Even our sons and daughters who are in the diaspora will be proud to come back home because of the development this waterpark will bring,” said Dr Tibi.

Public Relations Officer, Park Vega Water Park, Anthony Elikene, said “When the construction of Park Vega Water Park started, the major focus wasn’t to build the largest waterpark in the sub-region, rather the aim was to offer Nigerians, and West Africans the highest quality they can get anywhere in the world.”

According to him, “The commendations are further testimonies that people will always appreciate quality. This is a positive insight into Nigeria as a country that aspires to build its tourism sector and diversify the economy.”

Agbor, where Park Vega is sited, is a transit Delta town that connects South West to South East of Nigeria. The town is close to Benin, Asaba, and Warri airports.

When completed and open for public patronage, Elikene has no doubt families and their loved ones will have happy memories as they bond, and share the “Best Day Ever experience together.”

Globally, waterparks offer families exciting and healthy leisure. Park Vega is symbolic and a loud message to Nigerians: They do not need to travel out of the country to experience world-class waterpark facilities with their families and loved ones.