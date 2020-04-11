Musa Jibril

In the coming weeks, Agbor, a town in the oil-rich Delta State will take centre stage with the imminent opening of Park Vega, a water park of international standard.

The development will bolster the city’s tourism profile as Nigeria’s leading destination for fun-seekers.

Built to rival other famous water parks around the world, the new amusement park is expected to bring an unprecedented influx of fun seekers from neighbouring cities such as Benin, Warri and Asaba and from faraway cities across the country.

With standard facilities that is second to none in Nigeria and West Africa, the new water park, which sits on 1,500 metre square land and holds close to half a million gallons of water, has the largest wave pool in West Africa.

Its wave pool––a mimic of a roiling ocean by pneumatically-produced waves that rise up to over one metre high––uses the most up-to-date technology in the international market.

Park Vega is built with features that appeal to both adults and kiddies. Here is a review of the major thrills:

Space-hole slide: A slide that will easily become patrons’ favourite with its thrilling twists and turns that throws riders Into a jumbo bowl where centrifugal forces keep them high on the wall for several rotations before a plunge into a slash pool. Whether sitting on an inner tube with a friend or riding solo, this slide is a fun that will lead to repeat rides.

Multi-surf slide: This takes riders on an electrifying head-to-head competition over a series of gut-wrenching bumps propelling riders to the finish line to see the fastest.

Freefall slide: An extremely thrilling slide that gives riders momentary feeling of weightlessness and pushes fun-seekers’ valour to the limits. The freefall slide is designed to have an extra enclosed tube at the top to build anticipation, this is a perfect recipe for those who appreciate adrenaline rush.

Blackhole wave combo slides: This adds remarkable experience to the traditional waterslide with a steep drop that takes riders up a nearly vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness before they are swish-swashed down to the shutdown lane.

The very colourful aqua tower and splash pad fitted with over 50 interactive elements such as tipping bucket, bubbler jets, slides, umbrella jets, water guns, water wheels, the pipe falls, net bridge and net climber are children’s delight. The kid’s pools are very shallow and are finished with anti-slip tiles for all-day safe play.

There is also an activity pool with obstacle course, water volleyball and water polo for activity fanatics.

A swim-up bar that offers cocktails and mocktails is also part of the treat at the park.