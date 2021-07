On May 27, 2021, amid tears and sorrow, the late Ezinne Francisca Onyenorah (Ochiora Umunwanyi na Benin) was laid to rest in her hometown, Uzi village, Akatta, in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. She passed unto glory at the age of 71. The funeral mass took place at St.Michael’s Catholic Church, Akatta.

May her gentle soul rest in peace, amen.

