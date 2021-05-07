Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has apologised to Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for the unfriendly conduct of its members during the conciliation meeting of April 20.

National president of the union, Mohammed Usman, in a letter, appealed to the minister to live down the discourteous conduct and continue with the conciliation. He said the action was not meant to spite the minister, but a move to drive home their agitations.

“PASAN after wide consultations and interventions by well-meaning Nigerians wishes to tender apology to you. PASAN withdraws that particular action and the attendant inconveniences to the minister. Therefore, we urge you to continue with the conciliation meetings which you have graciously commenced. And we promise to avail ourselves again whenever requested.”

Ngige has accepted the apology and conciliation resumed yesterday at the Conference Hall of the Minister of Labour and Employment.