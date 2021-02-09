From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has disclosed that it will be going on strike unless there was full implementation of financial autonomy for all state Houses of Assembly.

In a notice dated January 27 and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the association gave a 21 day ultimatum for their demands to be met even as it lamented the plight of members following the failure to implement the full autonomy for state legislators.

The union also accused the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) of frustrating the implementation of financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly.

It said the failure to meet their demand at the end of 21 days ultimatum would leave the union with no other option than to direct all members nationwide to embark on a indefinite strike.that would see the shutdown of the National Assembly, National Assembly Service Commissions, all state Houses of Assembly,state Houses of Assembly Service Commissions, among others.

The notice was jointly signed by PASAN’s president, Muhammad Usman, and General Secretary, Drison Suleiman.

It read in part: “Our members have run out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to condoning further delays to the implementation of the financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly. Consequent upon the forgoing, the union has resolved to in defence of democracy issue a 21-day ultimatum to our employers and all other bodies charged with the implementation of letters of our constitution.

“These include Federal Government, the presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary and legislature, to ensure full implementation of financial autonomy in all the 36 State Houses of the Federation as provided in section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and in Executive Oder 10.”