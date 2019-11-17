Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has called for full financial autonomy for the 36 state Houses of assembly in the country.

The parliamentary staff, said they are determined to ensure that state assemblies get financial autonomy.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of PASAN 17th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, and jointly signed by its national president Comrade Mohammed Usman and the acting secretary, Comrade Louis Okeleke.

The communique, which was made available to journalists in Abuja, on Sunday, stated that “Parliamentary workers nationwide are determined to see to the implementation of financial autonomy for Houses of Assembly and are prepared to take legitimate steps towards its actualisation.

“That NEC in session, call on all relevant stakeholders to put necessary machinery in place to ensure the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures latest by 31st December 2019.

“On this note, the Union calls on speakers of all States Houses of Assembly to pass the Funds Management Law and other necessary legislations that will enable the smooth implementation of financial autonomy for the various State legislatures.

“That the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) appreciates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for taking proactive steps towards giving Financial Autonomy to State Legislatures and the Judiciary.

“That NEC further extends its gratitude to the leadership of the National Assembly for its determination towards the passage and subsequent implementation of the Financial Autonomy Act”.