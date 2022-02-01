Parma has completed the signing of Simy Nwankwo from Salernitana on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy.

The Italian club announced the deal on their social media pages and website as the club tries to make a late push for promotion to the Italian top-flight.

Parma is getting a player with enough Italian football experience in Simy. The Super Eagles striker scored 20 league goals in the 2019/2020 Serie B season, which helped Crotone gain promotion to the top-flight.

Simy repeated the trick in Serie A last season to become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in Italy’s top division. But his goals could not save Crotone from relegation, who then loaned out the Nigerian to the newly promoted Salernitana.

However, Simy has not been able to replicate the same form for the Garnets, with just one goal in 19 league appearances this season.