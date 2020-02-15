Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

It is 1:59 pm. The sun shines brightly in the sky. A lanky, dark man in his early thirties walks towards the school gate. He bears on his head a carton of strong transparent polyamide containing yoghurts. Suddenly, the alarm bell goes off. Gring! Gring! Gring! Confusion ensues at the school gate. Some pupils race towards the gate. Some walk lazily in groups discussing topics that they are only interested in. Loners walk slowly towards the gate.

The crowd soon swallowed the yoghurt man as he makes brisk sales, handing out yoghurts in exchange for currency to the pupils. Other traders join him. Some students chat loudly, exchange abusive words, while some share a laugh over a gist.

This is the after-school scene at a government-owned institution in Lagos. The true picture, however, is rather gloomy. Not many parents would be happy to hear this: The burden of population explosion is taking a toll on teaching staff who now resort to measures that are gradually eroding academic excellence.

Snapshot of a failed system

Olayemi, a 10-year-old pupil of Community Nursery and Primary School, Idimu, naively admitted that he and his classmates hardly sit for examinations. Instead, they undergo midterm tests, quizzes and sundry means of assessments that the teachers adopt in appraising their performance and subsequently record such in their report cards.

The revelation depicts how population explosion has burdened the school and its students.

“There are 99 pupils in my class. Because of that; I sit in the front row so that I would be able to hear the teachers whenever they are explaining,” he said. “Moreover, my mum told me that I have what is called short-sightedness. She said I should make sure my seat is close to the board so I can see what is written on the board and she ensured she got me a seat at the front.”

Olumide, another Primary Six student of Local Government Primary School, Idimu, asserted that while he had been writing exams in his school, the first and second term examinations, however, are written like tests.

“We write exams, especially promotional exams. They use this to prepare us ahead for the external exams we would be writing,” he said. “During first term examination, teachers write the questions on the board and we copy into our test note and supply the answers; same with the second term examinations, but for third term, they give us long question papers.”

The youngster also cast aspersion on the teaching method used in the school. “Teachers are not enough and sometimes, I don’t understand what they teach but who do we complain to? When they ask us if we understand, we all chorus in the affirmative. Those at the front seat may understand; but I sit in the middle and most times, I don’t understand.”

Interestingly, Olumide has not failed any examination or test set by the teachers.

A staff of the school who spoke to Saturday Sun on the condition of anonymity claimed that even though the teachers claim that the students write exams, she had never seen a question paper since she started teaching in the school. “They do tell us that they bring the question papers from the Local Government heaequarters but I have not seen any,” she affirmed.

Asked about the method she used to assess the students, she said: “They write tests every two weeks, plus the class assignments, but majorly, what we all do is to formulate the scores.”

She continued: “How can one teacher sit with over 60 scripts and mark them effectively? Teachers are not even enough for these children.”

According to her, N-Power workers supplement the school’s teaching staff. Permanent staff, she disclosed are not up to 20, even when supported by 13 N-Power staff, the job is still overwhelming on the teachers.

“Even non-teaching staffs are in classrooms because teachers are not enough,” she said claiming further that some of those employed as cleaners are also functioning as teachers.

“Some of them have the intention to probably further their studies and upgrade to the level of teaching staff,” she reasoned, “but for now, they are in classrooms.”

According to her, the population of Primary Six pupils is over 200, hence the division into sections A, B and C, while the Nursery Section has over 50 pupils in a class.

Secondary Section

From Ann, a JSS2 student of Musco High School, Ikotun, came another shocking revelation that the procedure of printing exam questions is the same as for primary school.

Her school also grappled with the population problem.

With over 300 pupils, the school was forced to divide the JSS2 into classes from A to E, she claimed.

“They discovered that we were too much in B class, so they split the B class into B and E. Presently there are about 40 students in E class, while the rest are about 80 each,” she said.

The problem extended to the mode of teaching.

Each subject had one main teacher and assistants who are usually NYSC members, teaching practice students or other sets of temporary staff.

“If a corps member finishes service, another one would come,” said the student, who further asserted, “I can’t categorically say that the teachers are teaching us well because we are even too much for them to handle.”

Some of the teachers, she claimed, “don’t even come to class but their assistants are always there to cover for them.”

At Olorunfunmi Junior Grammar School, Idimu, the population problem forced the school authority to extend their JSS2 class to H.

One of the students in JSS2 C/D claimed there are 80 students in each class but for space constraints, the two classes share one classroom, thereby taking the combine population of students in the classroom to160.

He dropped further bombshells: one teacher tutors over 400 students for Mathematics and English; the same teacher teaches English in JSS2 and JSS1.

Then the most damning statement: “Some students come to the school to play and those sets of students take their positions at the back seat because they hardly hear or even understand the teacher.”

A case of teachers not marking exam scripts

A JSS1 student of Idimu High School added another dimension to this problem: teachers hardly mark their books.

He elaborately sketched the method employed by their teachers: “When we are given classwork, we switch our notes with one another. Sometimes, the teacher asks the class captain to collect all the notes and start distributing to us making sure that a person’s note doesn’t come to him. Then after this, the teacher writes the correction on the board, and we score the work accordingly. Sometimes, the teacher marks the notes of the most brilliant students, then we score ourselves from there. I guess the reason they’re doing this is because of the large number of exercise books: when we submit the books, they are so many they had to be divided into three parts.”

When it comes to marking their exam papers, the teachers employ students for the chore, he claimed.

Some of his friends, he swore, helped teachers mark the objective questions which must have been solved in one or more scripts as a guide for them. For their efforts, these favoured students are rewarded with edibles.

Teachers’ perspectives

At Olorunfunmi Senior Grammar School, the SSS1 students are divided into Class A to E. A student in SS1C claimed they are more than 100 students in his class. And that is the average population in all the classes––and only one teacher handles English for all the classes, likewise Mathematics.

That gives a fair picture of the burden on teachers. The experience is grimmer.

A teaching practice student in one of the schools (name withheld) told Saturday Sun she finds it difficult to breathe while in class because of the population of the students.

Here is her litany of complaints: “Their chairs are always too close to the board and there is even nowhere to pass to the back to explain the concepts to the backbenchers. The classrooms are always muddled up. My classes are usually fixed to the period after break and by that time, the stench from the students would be so strong. They would have consumed some things and the atmosphere would be polluted. Most times I could perceive when they fail to wash well and the smell sometimes can be very overwhelming. The boys stink, the girls stink.”

She observed that the government had tried in terms of provision of infrastructure for the schools.

She also provided perspectives on the problems teachers faced with marking uncountable exercise books.

“When I started teaching, I was so dedicated I would mark the notebooks irrespective of the numbers, but after a while, I was tired of marking the unending class works, home assignments and examination papers. So I adopted the system used by the teachers, which is it: to mark some scripts and use it formulate average scores for the rest.”

Teachers in government schools, she claimed, patch up students scores to ensure the failure rate is not too high.

She indicted teachers further: they don’t go to class because some of them are busy engrossed with their side jobs which they used tobring to school.

She gave an instance: “The other day, the English teacher asked me to help her teach her students because she wants to go and deliver cake to her client. I told her I wouldn’t do that because I don’t know anything about the subject. I studied Biology,”

A teaching practice student who recently completed his training in a government school, however, exonerated the teachers. In Government Secondary schools, he asserted, teachers do not set questions; questions for every subject come from the District Education Authority.

“It is, therefore, the duty of the teachers to ensure that they cover the scheme of work and that the questions doesn’t leak. The day they’d be having the examination is the day they’d go to the district to get the question papers,” he explained.

On the other hand, he is not surprised at the rot. Government primary schools, he opined, are majorly set up by the government to help poor parents who can hardly buy textbooks for the children. “This system is set up to help the poor. It’s not really about the education,” he said.