Bogart Man’s success can be attributed to planning, creativity and networking says Eli Saig, the brain behind the establishment of the popular South African-based luxury clothing and lifestyle brand.



The reputable brand founded by Eli Saig, an Israeli fashion guru has become a name to reckon within the fashion world.

Sharing the success story of Bogart Man and inspiration behind the brand, Eli Saig says, “The main inspiration behind the Bogart Man brand is aspiration. Our mentors and idols are our customers for having such great taste. The major challenges that we faced when we were starting up was establishing ourselves in a new market, as well as mastering the know-how of production, styling, pricing and marketing of Bogart as a new brand back in 1991. We used planning, creativity, networking and patience to overcome all the challenges that have shaped us into being the brand that we are today. Like most successful brands, yes we did pay the price for the rise. It is very rare that one finds the right people right at the start. It takes time to build the right teams”

Since the emergence of COVID-19, different companies around the world have been battling to stay afloat, for Eli Saig, CEO of Bogart Man his plans for the company is to continue to being one of the leading men’s fashion brand and launch our brand globally.”

He says, “The Coronavirus is a major concern as it affects the lives of our customers, our staff, our people, and the whole world. This is why a portion of our sales go towards the COVID 19 Solidarity Fund. We also plan to maintain our standards as the leading company in men’s fashion world.”

Eli Saig added, “Bogart Man does not have a foundation. We do however help as much as possible when we can. We support many families in ways that go beyond just paying salaries. We like to give without making a noise or exposing the people that we help. We believe that people do not like to look like a charity case in public as we offer help”, he said.