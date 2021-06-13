As part of its effort to promote the country’s culture, Chrisland Schools, Friday, held its Language, Arts and Culture Day.

The event, which was held in the school premises at Opebi with the theme: “One Root, Many Branches”, illustrated the country’s rich cultural diversity

Apart from the display of different attires reflecting uniqueness of cultural identifies of the people from the six geo-political zones of the country, there was also exhibition of local delicacies as well as cultural dances and dramas performed in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

Mr. Eric Van Der Merwe, principal of the school, explained that the importance of the event was to help students develop an appreciation for art and language as well as different cultures.

“Nigeria has one of the best cultures in the world and this is what has kept me back in Nigeria for the past 11 years. As a school, we have discovered that a lot of students are not in touch with their background and culture, hence the reason for this occasion. This is an event the school has successfully done each year as a way of keeping students in touch with their roots,” he said.