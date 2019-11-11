James Ojo, Abuja

A part-time examiner at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Olanrewaju Kayode, has bagged 20 years jail term for examination malpractice.

According to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Kayode,was found guilty of all charge preferred against him before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The convict did assessed and marked students’ examination scripts of the Department of Accountancy of åThe Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Kayode was first arraigned by the ICPC in June 2016 on a 5-count charge for allegedly collecting money from five students of the institution with a promise to assist them to alter and secure higher examination scores on different scripts written outside the examination hall.