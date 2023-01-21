From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

An Action Alliance candidate for the Afikpo North-West State Constituency, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, in the 2023 election, John-Prince Osmek, has said that the country was not yet ripe for part-time legislature as currently being canvased by some Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians should rather clamour for competent legislators, who know what leadership and representation entail, arguing that “anything that is part-time, always have part-time effects”.

He stated this on Friday in Abakaliki during a chat with journalists,

He said, “It depends on the reason why people are clamouring for a part-time legislature. But as far as I’m concerned, anything that’s part-time will have part-time result. I was thinking people should be clamouring for competent legislators – I mean representatives, who have the interest of the people at heart, people who understand the place of leadership in society, people who are willing to lay down their lives and give dividends of democracy to the people. Legislative process talks about lawmaking for the people; and the legislator is someone collectively chosen by his people to represent them in a chamber, where laws are made in favour of the people in the land.

“When you say part-time it means people will definitely engage themselves in their various fields of endeavours and come back once or twice a week to make laws for the people. When people have not committed 100 per cent, to a process that will take care of or govern how people live, whatever input they make will be in a haste. And remember rashness in any undertaking is disastrous.

“This is the reason: when a legislator is not given enough time to rest, articulate and ponder on issues that bother on his people, he won’t make legislation that will stand the test of time. I do not believe in part-time legislation, because it won’t help our people. Now, can you equate the efficacy and effectiveness of a part-time pastor with that of full-time pastor? No. They can’t be the same, and this is the same thing with part-time and full-time legislation”