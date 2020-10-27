Arsenal new signing, Thomas Partey, hopes he can convince more Ghanaian fans to support his new club, Arsenal Football Club, a club he joined from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day, BSNSports.com.ng reports

Just like former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, who was signed by Arsenal for approximately £4.15 million. He made his debut for Arsenal against Sheffield United in the FA Cup. Playing for Arsenal convinced more Nigerians to support the club till date; Partey will hope to do same with the Ghanaian fans.

When asked how he can bring more Ghana fans to support Arsenal just as Kanu inspired Nigerians to, Partey told Arsenal’s matchday programme, “Now most of the young guys are looking up to me and I think I have to do my best to make sure I get them to support this great family.

“When they support me, they’re going to feel good when they see us play”.

Record has it that fifteen players of Nigerian descent have been registered by Arsenal for the Premier League via the U21 list and scholars but only twelve are eligible to play in the first half of the 2020-21 season.